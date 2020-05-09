Grace Ajilore Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares His Adorable Photo

Grace Ajilore Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares His Adorable Photo

Congratulations to Grace Ajilore!

The comedian and vlogger took to her social media to share the news of her delivery and also to post the first photo of her adorable boy.

“Thank you for all your well wishes I love you!! my son is so perfect I  cry every second I look at him he’s just a dream,” she wrote. And this heartwarming note comes five months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

Check out her post below:

