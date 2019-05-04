Gowon Slumps During Burial Ceremony

Yakubu Gowon, former military head of State, slumped during the funeral of David Akpodiete Ejoor in Ovwor-Olomu Community, Ughelli south local government, Delta State.

The incident happened at the grave side while the funeral service was on going on Friday.

The former military head of state was promptly rushed by some top echelons of the military into the special tent for emergency resuscitation.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta state and James Ibori, former governor of the state, dashed into the tent to ensure he was given the best care.

The military as well as the Delta State ambulances were immediately moved in to front of the tent in case the former head of state’s health deteriorates further.

After a while, Ibori and Okowa were seen exiting the special tenth, an indication he had been resuscitated.

Gowon, 84, was military head of state between 1966 and 1975 – and is praised for uniting the country after a costly civil war.