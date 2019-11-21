Govs caution NASS on Hate Speech Bill

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has enjoined the National Assembly to hold public hearing on the hate speech bill before it to ensure that views of Nigerians were captured in the passage of the bill.

NGF Vice Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal gave the advice while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the forum meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

“I am not sure I have heard any governor come out to say he is in support of death penalty for hate speech.

“I believe the National Assembly should hold a public hearing on that bill, so that due process of lawmaking is followed, so that the views of Nigerians not just the governors will be well captured on that bill.

“They should respect the views of Nigerians in whatever may be the direction of debate and the eventual passage or otherwise of that bill,” Tambuwal said.

On the Finance Bill submitted to the NASS by President Muhammadu Buhari to increase Value Added Tax (VAT) from five to 7.5. per cent, Tambuwal appealed to Nigerians to show more understanding with the Federal Government.

“We are appealing to those who probably have no proper understanding of the contexts of those bill to kindly have a rethink of them and reflect on quantum of work ahead of us.

“As a country and states, we need a lot of resources to turn around infrastructure, to invest in education, healthcare and every sector of our national life.

“There is urgent need of more revenue in Nigeria. So, I appeal that we should show more understanding with the Federal Government in that regard,” he said.

He also assured that the various states were engaging labour unions on the December deadline for the implementation of minimum wage.