Governors meet over autonomy for state judiciary, legislature

Governors of the 36 States of the federation under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum will meet today, Wednesday, to deliberate on the Executive Order signed by President Muhammadu Buhari last week granting financial autonomy to State judiciary and legislatures.

Buhari’s Executive Order No 10 of 2020, compels the enforcement of financial autonomy for the legislature and the judiciary in the 36 states of the federation as enshrined in Section 121 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Head, Media and Public Affairs of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement also said that the Governors will deliberate on restructuring of loans owned by State governments, the deductions from the Federation Account and Allocation Committee (FAAC), the ownership of the Nigeria liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) and the controversial Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill in the House of Representatives.

At the meeting slated for 2pm on Wednesday through teleconferencing, the Governors would receive update on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the PTF on the COVID-19 draft regulations.

