Governors’ Forum pleads with Labour leaders to shelve strike

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has pleaded with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned strike over the hike in fuel price and electricity tariff.

The governors made the call in a communiqué issued after dialogue between representatives of the forum and union which took place in the Abuja residence of NGF Chairman and Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba; accompanied by the TUC President Quadri Olaleye and the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboajah as well as NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Okauru.

Fayemi said that the governors decided to wade into the on-going negotiations with a view to broadening consultations and assisting to bring the impasse to an end.

He said that the timing of the action was inauspicious and could aggravate an already worsening situation if not averted.

“No one conversant with the prevailing situation in the country would disagree with labour and its demands,” he said.

Fayemi expressed hope that the gesture from the governors would also energise the leadership of labour to put a hold on their planned action.

On his part, the NLC President, Wabba, while commending the efforts by Fayi at ensuring that sanity returns to the negotiation table, said the Federal Government violated the “time-tested global process” of dialogue.

“I believe that if they had widened the mechanism for consultation and involved people like you, we wouldn’t have come to this pass,” Wabba said.

He added that when the cost of PMS rises, the cost of everything in the country rises with it.

