New Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday married his predecessor’s daughter, Adama Ibrahim Gaidam, barely 24 hours after taking oath of office.

The marriage, conducted around 12 noon by Sheikh Abubakar Adam, took place at Sabon Fegi residence of the former governor in Damaturu, the Yob State capital, Daily Trust writes.

Both Buni and Gaidam left for Abuja immediately after the marriage.