Gov Wike’s media aide dies

Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, the Special Assistant (Electronic Media) to Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers is dead.

Nwakaudu’s death was announced in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

According to Nsirim, Gov. Wike expressed shock over the sudden death of Nwakaudu, describing him as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of ‘The NEW Rivers Vision’.

“The governor, on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the state condoled with the bereaved family.

“He prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.’’

Late Nwakaudu died on Sunday at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH), after a brief illness.

Journalists and others who knew him expressed shock at his demise and prayed that the Almighty God comforted those he left behind.

