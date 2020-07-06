Gov Uzodinma names 8 in N330 million Pension scam

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has named eight persons fraudulently receiving N330 million annually as pension.

The Governor said the indicted persons who received their pensions annually are: Ajokubi H. A (N65,685,491. 00); Njoku Damian (N5,042,439.58); Obasi Canice (N3,460,366.64); Anyanwu F. N (N150,336.00); Emenalo Theresa (N3,058,592.00); John Sunday (N2,320624.00) and Ajaegbo E. O (N2, 298,910.34).

He said a retired judge was earning N300,000 monthly above what was due to him as pension and a late Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was still earning pension many years after his death.

The Governor made the announcement at a meeting with the leadership of organised labour comprising the Nigerian labour Congress (NLC), the National Union of Pensioners (NUP) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at Government House.

He revealed that much irregularities had marred the pension system, forcing him to investigate further into the payroll of retired workers where it was discovered that over 1000 pensioners who retired in 1976 were still receiving pension.

According to him, the decision to automate the payment process was in line with the new World Bank order for all states and pointed out the delay was due to the fact that there was no handover from the former administration.

However, he disclosed that all verified pensioners and government workers in the state, including teachers have been paid their pension and salaries up to June, adding that those who had issues with their data would have to resolve them before they can receive payment, TheNation reports.

He explained that the delay in payment of some few months of pensions was caused by the monumental fraud discovered in the pension payroll which caused a pause in payments to enable the government cleanse the system.

Uzodinma declared that by next week the names of all the persons milking the state through pensions and salary payroll fraud would be made public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

