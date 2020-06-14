Gov Uzodinma inducted into Buhari’s Integrity Hall of Fame

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has been inducted into the President Muhammadu Buhari Integrity Hall of Fame.

The governor’s induction was sequel to recommendation of the Research and Documentation Section of the Arewa House, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, established in honour of late Sardauna of Sokoto who was noted for exhibiting high level of integrity as a leader.

The investiture, which took place at the Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, at the weekend was performed by the Director of Arewa Hall of Fame, Prof. Ibrahim Muhammed and the leader of the team, Alhaji Salmon Salami in the company of other members.

They described Governor Uzodinma as “champion of change and integrity, epitomizing the character of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

In their words: “Hope, you are gold. Hope, a champion of change. Hope, a special man.”

The group placed Hope Uzodinma side by side with late Sam Mbakwe, the first civilian Governor of Imo State.

They emphasised that, for the Governor, “the road is good and clear, God is merciful to him, the beginning is good and the end will also be good,” adding that “he will enjoy the grace and mercy of God.”

Receiving the award, Governor Uzodinma acknowledged the award as an uncommon gift and said that he is overwhelmed at his induction into the President Muhammadu Buhari Integrity Hall of Fame, particularly going by the processes of identifying and choosing him for the honour.

He described the induction as not only symbolic, but also one that means a lot as it is coming from the intellectual group that is non-partisan.

The Governor added that he is convinced that, with the recognition, peace, progress and integrity can jointly be brought to Nigeria.

