Gov Umahi sacks media aide for peddling fake news

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, has sacked Ndubuisi Itumo, his technical assistant on social media, for allegedly misleading the public.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ugbala Igwe, secretary to the state government.

Itumo was said to have irked the governor by posting details of an official trip on social media without clearance from his superiors.

“The appointment of Mr. Ndubuisi Goodluck Itumo as Technical Assistant (TA) to the Governor of Ebonyi State on Social Media, is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The termination is on grounds of gross misconduct bordering on misinformation to the public.

“Consequently, Mr. Itumo is directed to handover all government property in his possession to the Principal Secretary to the Governor before the close of work on Tuesday 29th October, 2019”.

In September, Umahi sacked Emmanuel Uzor, his chief press secretary (CPS), over an alleged controversial statement on the proposed National Livestock Transformation Programme.

The governor then warned that any of his aides who insults President Muhammadu Buhari or any governor will be sacked.