Gov Umahi recovers from COVID-19

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State has recovered from coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Governor confirmed this in a statement he personally signed on Friday, saying he finally tested negative for the dreaded virus.

He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides who were infected also tested negative for the virus.

The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support.

This comes four weeks after they were infected by COVID-19.

On July 4, Governor Umahi announced that he, his daughter and aides tested positive after carrying out the test.

They went into isolation in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as the Deputy Governor, Kelechi Igwe, took over the frontline coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic.

