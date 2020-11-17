Gov Umahi defects from PDP to APC

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This comes after weeks of speculation that he had taken the decision to dump the opposition party for the ruling party

Sources close to the governor say one of the reasons for his defection is that the South East region has suffered what he describes as injustice in the PDP.

Umahi contested for the office of the governor in Ebonyi State in 2015, on the platform of the PDP and won.

Upon concluding his first term, the governor won re-election in the 2019 general elections, again as the PDP candidate.

His defection doesn’t come as a surprise to political watchers as he has been a fierce defender of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

It is understood that the configurations for the succession in 2023 may have also played a part in the move.

