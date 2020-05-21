Gov Umahi bans movement of cattle in Ebonyi

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi has banned movements of cattle in the state capital, Abakaliki and its environs with immediate effect.

Umahi stated this on Wednesday in Abakaliki during a statewide broadcast, bemoaning the inconvenience caused by roaming herds.

“I have told relevant security agencies in the state that I will no longer tolerate seeing cows within the centenary city and its environs such as the international market and new shopping mall among others.

“It is an insult for me to be struggling to enter the Government House with cows on the road,” he said.

The governor directed the state Attorney General to get a court order to auction cows seen within these vicinity.

Umahi also said that the state would not allow movement of Quranic pupils, Almajiri, to the state as the northern states governors had directed that such persons should be returned to their respective states.

“We will not allow Almajiris in Ebonyi and we have to tell ourselves the truth as a people,” he said.

The governor also frowned at the fact that 90 per cent of the 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases were individuals who sold phone accessories in Lagos.

“We offered N250,000 each to about 1,000 youths in Lagos to establish businesses as such returnees should presently liaise with the commissioner for agriculture to get something they can do here.

He described the 13 confirmed cases in the state as ‘shocking and surprising’ and advised the people to shun social media reports that the disease was not real.