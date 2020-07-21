Gov Umahi axes 1000 aides

Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi on Monday announced the firing of over 1,000 aides effective Aug. 1, 2020 due to non-performance in their duties.

Umahi made the announcement in Abakaliki during a virtual swearing-in of some Special Assistants and Caretaker Chairmen of Local Governments, saying that governance of the state was no longer “business as usual”.

The governor listed the affected categories of aides to include: Technical Assistants (TAs), Senior Technical Assistants (STAs) and Executive Assistants (EAs).

“We have over 1,000 of you, over 350 LGA liaison officers and several Development Centres management committee members, yet myself and my deputy threw ourselves ‘in the ring’ on the COVID-19 issue.

“I don’t know where else you will get a position, where you will just sleep and wait for bank alert,” he said.

The governor noted that the affected aides who wished to re-apply for the positions must be endorsed by a State Government’s ministry or department.

“We will hold such ministry or department responsible on you and you must have and show us your farm, if you wish to re-apply.

“People who were never in these categories of aides should not apply because I will not expand such offices. But if we don’t fill all the positions, we will then call for nominations,” he said.

Umahi used the occasion to sign the revised state 2020 budget, thanking God for the conclusion of its process, describing it as stringent, citizens-based and highly Information Communication Technology-compliant.

