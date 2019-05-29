Gov Shettima Reacts to Steward’s Suicide

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has expressed “deep shock” over the presumed suicide of Mr John Antagav, a steward with the Borno Government House.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, Shettima said John Antagav was supported by the governor to build a complete seven bedroom apartment and also given a car with which he has been driving to work.

The governor was at a loss as to what kind of depression could push John, who was generally known to live comfortably, to resort to taking his own life.

“Governor Kashim Shettima is deeply shocked by the unfortunate incident especially given the fact that John who is in the mid-60s was publicly known to be one of the Governor’s favourites as he served important guests at the Presidential lodge for more than 30 years.

“When John retired from civil service, Governor Shettima had requested that he be retained as casual staff because of his good services and the confidence in him.

“The Governor even supported John with personal funds with which he used in completing his beautiful house at a good location like Polo in Maiduguri. John also had a car to himself and he lived very comfortably. He was known to be friendly.”

The spokesman said that “the governor has directed the Commissioner of Police to ensure thorough investigation including carrying out a postmortem on his corpse and digging questions everywhere to establish what pushed him to take his own life.”

Antagav’s body was found hanging on a tree at a garden of the Presidential Lodge at about 2:30 p.m.