Gov Sanwo-Olu reopens markets, restaurants; schools shut

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has directed the reopening of markets on selected days in a gradual fading of the lockdown over the coronaviris pandemic.

Gboyega Akosile, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said in a series of tweets that the governor also ordered that schools should remain closed.

In a televised press conference on Wednesday, the governor announced a ban on vehicles carrying foods of more than seven passengers into and out of Lagos.

He tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu has banned vehicles carrying foods of more than seven passengers into and out of Lagos.

“Eateries and restaurants to open between 9 am -3 pm and are to do the only takeout. No, eat in. Also, 9 am – 3 pm only! Take note! Must wear gloves and masks. Markets to open from 9 am to 3 pm on selected days.”

He also instructed that entertainment centers within private estates be closed for two weeks starting from May 4.

“All entertainment centers including gyms, spa, recreational facilities inside private estates are to remain closed for two weeks post lockdown in Lagos. This would be reviewed after two weeks,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu also said tricycle operators must only take two passengers in areas where they are allowed to operate, while motorcycles remain banned.

“Commercial motorcycle operation (Okada) is also suspended across the state during the period of lockdown while tricycles (Keke Napep) are limited to two passengers only.

“All commuters to wear masks and gloves. Handwashing equipment and thermometers must be provided. Buses to load 60 percent capacity. No standing.”

He also said only 20 people are allowed to attend a funeral.

“Funerals are permitted. Only 20 people permitted and that includes the officiating ministers and Imams. No party to follow it,” the governor added.

