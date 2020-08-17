Gov Sanwo-Olu presents staff of office to Alara of Ilara

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday presented Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara in Eredo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the State.

Speaking during the presentation, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to the fulfillment of his promise to spread infrastructure to all parts of Lagos State including Epe Division.

He maintained that royal fathers are indispensable partners of government due to the roles they play as agents of development, promoters of peace and peaceful coexistence among all people and residents within their domain.

He said Lagos State Government will continue to collaborate with traditional rulers in the State and ensure that their welfare is accorded the attention it deserves.

He said: “Kabiyesi, your position as the Alara of Ilara confers on you great responsibility which you are expected to discharge with a high sense of responsibility guided by the overall interest of our dear State.

“You have a responsibility to provide leadership, promote cooperation, friendship and the spirit of togetherness among the comity of Royal fathers and Chiefs within your domain and at the State level.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also implored Oba Ogunsanwo to use his wealth of experience for the development of Ilara, Epe Division and Lagos State as a whole.

He also commiserated with the people of Epe over Saturday’s death of the Balogun of Epe and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak.

Sanwo-Olu was in the company of some members of the state cabinet including his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Commissioner Justice and Attorney-General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

