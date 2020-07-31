Gov Sanwo-Olu launches face-mask manufacturing factory

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday inaugurated the first indigenous face mask manufacturing factory, O-Care Medical Face Mask Factory in Lagos.

The factory which is situated at Amuwo Odofin area has the capacity to produce 240,000 face masks daily.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said that the manufacturing of the face masks attested to the “can-do” spirit of Nigerians, while commending the manufacturer for taking such laudable step.

He said that the production of the mask by a Nigerian company, Transgreen Nigeria Ltd. was a response to shortage of medical devices that trailed the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“This is a strategic production and we as a state government will be supporting it, it is a confirmation of what we stand for, creating a favourable atmosphere for business to do well,” he said.

The governor placed the first order for 250,000 face masks, assuring further that the government would support the company to ensure the face masks were affordable and accessible to the people.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who gave a goodwill message virtually, also commended the Managing Director of the company, Mr Cyprian Orakpo.

