Gov Sanwo-Olu announces further relaxation of Lagos curfew

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the #EndSARS protests.

Gbenga Omotosho, the Lagos State Commissioner for information and strategy, said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.

Gov Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday, October 20, but relaxed it on Friday, October 23.

The governor said the curfew was a demonstration of government’s commitment not to watch and allow anarchy in the state in the wake of the violence that trailed the protests.

