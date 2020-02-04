Gov Sanwo-Olu announces exemptions to Lagos Okada Ban

The Lagos State Government on Monday made exemptions to the motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) ban being enforced by security officers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said that dispatch riders, courier companies, newspaper dispatching motorcycle, and motorbike riders were exempted from the ban.

Omotosho explained that security agents also have discretionary powers in certain instances.

He said,

“Every officer to enforce this law has discretionary powers. Aside from the discretionary powers, courier companies, dispatch riders, newspaper dispatching motorcycles, and motorbikes are exempted from the ban and they must be well kitted. You wear your helmet, you don’t carry passengers and you have your box behind you to show you are a dispatch rider.”

When asked if the ban would also affect police officers, who ride Okada in the state, he said,

“The police ride Okada, but you see that they are well kitted. You will even know that these are police motorcycles. And the officers enforcing the law know who to exempt. There may have been mistakes in the past two days, but such mistakes have been addressed and those arrested released with apologies.”

Despite the protests in the state, the commissioner said the government did not plan to review the ban.

Omotosho thanked residents who had borne the pains of the enforcement, saying the government had the interest of Lagosians at heart.