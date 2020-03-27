Gov Rotimi Akeredolu tests negative for COVID-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Thursday tested negative to the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, in a statement saying;

“The result is negative, I can confirm that. The governor has even confirmed it himself on his Twitter handle, that his corona virus test has come out negative.

Also, the post on the governor’s Twitter account states,

“Good morning sir. The result is negative. Congratulations your Excellency” “I just received the above text from the Commissioner for Health regarding my #Covid19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.”

Adegbenro further explained that the test conducted for the governor lasted for 48 hours and the result came out on Thursday morning.

Ondo State, like its counterparts across the country, has implemented a measure of slowdown to curb the spread of the virus.