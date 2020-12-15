Gov Oyetola named BusinessDay 2020 Governor of the Year

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has emerged BusinessDay newspaper ‘Governor of the Year’ for 2020.

According to the organisers of the award, Gov Oyetola’s emergence followed the assessment carried out by its 2020 States Competitiveness and Good Governance Awards Committee.

The organisers said the Committee reviewed the tangible transformation the Governor had brought to bear on different sectors in Osun including health, education, security and inclusive governance since his assumption of office.

“The Award Committee which is made up of eminent Nigerians reviewed the pragmatic and tangible transformation Your Excellency brought to bear in the governance of your State above your peers in the country across all segments including Health, Education, Security and Inclusive Governance since you became the governor.

“These are seen as a manifestation of good institutional transformations, creation of friendly business environment, expanding opportunities and a shift towards socio-economic development of State of Osun,” the organisers said in a letter to the Governor.

The organisers said the award ceremony will hold on Thursday, 17 December, 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja.

