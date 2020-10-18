Gov Oyetola joins #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday joined the #EndSARS protesters in Osogbo, walked with them and addressed them.

The governor assured the protesters of the readiness of government to address the issues of police brutality, particularly by the now disbanded SARS operatives.

Meanwhile, some Christian youths also lent their voice to the agitation, as they organised a procession in Osogbo and Ilesa, which they tagged “prayer walk”.

The protesters under the auspices of Youth Wing of the Christian Associations of Nigeria (YOWICAN) demanded an end to police brutality and bad governance.

The Christian youths converged at Lameco junction in Osogbo and matched to Ring Road area before concluding the walk at Delẹ Yes-Sir area where they held series of prayers for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

