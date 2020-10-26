Gov Oyetola gives hoodlums 72 hours to return looted property

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has given suspected hoodlums 72 hours within which to return government and private property in the state or face the wrath of the law.

The governor gave the order while addressing newsmen during an on-the-spot assessment of some of the property looted by the hoodlums.

He called on the suspected hoodlums to surrender all the stolen items to the security agencies, traditional rulers, local government chairmen and community leaders in their respective domains.

Oyetola, who announced a 24-hour curfew Saturday to curb the mayhem, said those who refused to honour the ultimatum would be tracked and brought to justice, while those who embraced it would be forgiven.

The governor, while sympathising with the victims of the looted property, promised them government’s support.

Speaking at Tuns Farm, one of the private property looted, Oyetola commiserated with Chairman of the farm, Alhaji Tunde Badmus, over the death of his staff during the raid.

He said: “What I witnessed here today is not actually a question of hoodlums, but armed robbers. They have actually removed all the machines that are here.

“It is very unfortunate. What I have seen here is massive looting, armed robbery and stealing of the highest order.

“I can say categorically that EndSARS protest is not what we are seeing here today. This is pure looting and it is all over”.

