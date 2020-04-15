Gov Oyetola extends Osun lockdown by 14 days

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has extended the lockdown order in the state by 14 days beginning from Thursday, April 16.

Oyetola in a statewide broadcast Tuesday evening said the step was necessary to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The governor however said the lockdown would be suspended on Wednesday to enable people to restock and prepare for the new 14 days shut-in.

“We are aware of the negative effects of lockdown on our fragile economy. But as a responsible government, we will not sacrifice the lives and security of our people on the altar of the economy,” the governor said.

“Consequently, in order to ensure a total defeat of coronavirus in Osun, we shall extend lockdown by another 14 days.

“But to allow our people to restock, the lockdown is suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday, 16th April 2020. The second lockdown shall, therefore, commence on midnight of Thursday, April 16, 2020.”