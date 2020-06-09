Gov Ortom loses younger sister

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lost his younger sister, Doose.

It is understood that she died of undisclosed ailment on June 2 at the age of 22 and was buried on Monday.

Following the demise, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Forum in Benue paid a condolence visit to Ortom on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The forum was led by the former deputy governor of Benue, Steve Lawani, who represented the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affair, George Akume.

“We also came to fulfil the biblical injunction which says mourn with those who are mourning and rejoice with those who are rejoicing,” Mr Lawani said.

After appreciating them for the visit, Ortom said that prominent people of the state had resolved to always work for the progress of the state despite party affiliations.

He said they decided to work together because of the interest of the state superseded their individual interests.

“We want our followers to also look beyond political boundaries. They should look at what we are doing.

“We have now forged a common front for the overall good of the state. They should also bear in mind that when two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers,” said Ortom.

