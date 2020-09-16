Gov Ortom loses two aides in five days

The Special Adviser to Benue Governor Samuel Ortom on Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Tor Shimbe, is dead.

Tor Shimbe was reported to have died on Monday night after a brief illness three days after his 64 years birthday.

This comes as the Personal Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties, Famous Adejo, died last Thursday.

Ortom, who expressed deep sadness over the deaths of his two aides, said he knew the late Torshimbe three decades ago.

The governor described the deceased Special Adviser as an experienced and competent administrator who had added immense value to the government, Punch reports.

According to him, the late Torshimbe was very supportive to many including widows and orphans, and was a generous politician who loved to share with the needy.

On the late Adejo, the governor said the young man was a hardworking individual who defied all odds to acquire higher education up to Master’s level and was studying for his doctorate degree when death snatched him away.

He announced his decision to train Adejo’s only son who just completed secondary education up to the university level.

The governor described the deaths as very painful and prayed God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses and the deceased aides eternal rest.

