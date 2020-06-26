Gov Okowa, wife isolate as daughter tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State is presently self-isolating after one of his daughters tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor took to social media Friday morning to announce that he and his wife, Edith, would be on isolation following COVID-19 protocols.

He tweeted:

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated.”

See his post on Instagram below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

