Gov Okowa, wife, daughter test negative for COVID-19

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has announced that he, his wife and daughter have now tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor and his family went into isolation in June after they tested positive for the virus.

But in a post on social media Tuesday, Gov Okowa called on Deltans to obey all instructions and do all they can to stay safe from contracting the virus.

The governor, who posted a picture of himself and his wife wearing same shirt caption “Testify”, said:

“My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family.

“We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

“I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all.”

