Gov Obiano suspends 12 traditional rulers for visiting Buhari

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has suspended 12 traditional rulers for visiting President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

This comes days after the governor suspended the monarch of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, over alleged petitions from his community.

According to a statement, the one-year suspension clamped on the monarchs, was for embarking on a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari without consultation or approval from the Government.

The suspension was announced through a circular titled “Suspension of Twelve (12) Traditional Rulers in Anambra State,” dated August 11, 2020, by Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Greg Obi.

The affected monarchs are: Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando; Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo of Alor; Igwe Chukuwma Bob Vincent Orji of Ezinifite; Igwe Engr G.B.C Mbakwe of Abacha; Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo of Nawfia and Igwe Nkeli Nelly of Igbariam.

Others were: Igwe Anthony Onyekwere of Owelle; Igwe A. N Onwuneme of Ikenga; Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem of Umumbo; Igwe S. O Uche of Ezira; Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno of Ifitedunu and Igwe Peter Ikegbunem Udoji of Eziagulu Otu.

The suspension letter was copied to Obi of Onitsha, Alfred Achebe as chairman of the Council in Anambra; Commissioner of Police and the State Director, Directorate of security services DSS.

Obiano warned they should stop parading themselves as traditional rulers and desist from discharging their functions in their communities.

The government further said the suspension may be lifted at the end of one year, renewed or upgraded in the intervening period depending on government’s review of the conduct of the errant royal fathers.

Meanwhile, three of the 12 suspended traditional rulers described the government’s action as unfortunate and “ill-advised”.

They said: “It’s unfortunate and laughable that our dear Governor had to carry out this despotic action in a democratic dispensation.

“Why should a Governor of a state punish his subjects, especially, traditional rulers, for trying to see their President? This is laughable

“The government said we didn’t get clearance from it before travelling outside the state.

“Don’t we have our fundamental rights of movement and association anymore? Are we in a state of emergency or war?

“We pray Obiano will not attract some kind of wrath upon himself because of his desperation to perpetuate the infamous government of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state.

“Though we are traditional rulers in our communities, but we also have right to support any political party or candidate of our choices.”

