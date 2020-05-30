Gov Obiano signs COVID-19 prevention bill into law

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Friday signed the State COVID-19 and Other Dangerous Diseases Prevention and Eradication bill into law.

In an address at a ceremony before signing the bill, Obiano called for strict compliance with the law, saying that his administration was committed to enforcing the law to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the Speaker of the state’s house of assembly, Mr. Uche Okafor, for the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Uju Nworgu, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the new law had to do with how to prevent COVID-19 in the state.

The bill reportedly has 15 sections with many sub-sections, dwelling on the current lockdown, closure of educational institutions, and other issues.

The new law stipulates N10, 000 fine, community service, or both for non-adherence to face mask-wearing.

Obiano also signed the Public procurement Amendment bill into law.

