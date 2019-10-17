Gov Obiano reaches out to Victims of Onitsha Fire

Willie Obiano, governor of Anambra state, has sympathised with the victims of the fire incident at Onitsha on Wednesday.

The commercial city was thrown into confusion Wednesday when a tanker laden with petroleum products fell into a ditch and spilled its contents, resulting in an explosion.

The fire razed structures, including shops on Upper Iweka road and at Ochanja market as men of the Anambra State Fire Service battled with it.

In a statement, Don Adinuba, commissioner for information, said the governor had set up a team to probe the tragic incident.

He added that efforts were in place to assist those who lost properties in the fire outbreak.

“Governor Obiano and the entire people of Anambra State regret this unfortunate situation and His Excellency has taken steps to address the concerns of those affected,” he said.

“Government therefore requests owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, shop owners and family reps of deceased victims to assemble at Ekwueme Square, Awka on Monday October 21 2019 at 11am for documentation and to see how the Anambra State Government can assist them.

“A panel headed by the Deputy Governor, HE Dr. Nkem Okeke has been set up by the Governor to immediately determine the cause of the accident, why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

“Governor Obiano and all Citizens of Anambra State identify with victims of this unfortunate fire incident and the general inhabitants of Onitsha over this sad inferno. The Anambra State Government will do its best to stand by those affected.”