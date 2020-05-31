Gov Obaseki orders investigation into girl raped to death inside church

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has ordered an investigation into the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the state.

Omozuwa met a brutal end after she was raped and her head smashed with a fire extinguisher inside a church in Benin, the state capital.

She was said to have gone into the place of worship to read in preparation for the resumption of school following months at home owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

Her horrific murder has sparked outrage online, with Nigerians on Twitter call for justice with the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

In a statement on Sunday, Crusoe Osagie, special adviser to the governor on media and communication strategy, said Obaseki has ordered the police and other security agencies to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.

“The governor is deeply saddened by the news of the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We have been in consultation with the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and have mandated thorough investigation of the matter to ensure that those who are responsible for this heinous crime are brought to justice,” Osagie said.

Mr Crusoe added that the state government would pursue the case to the end, exploring the full reach of the violence against persons (VAP) law and other laws related to rape and sexual abuse.

