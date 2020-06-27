Gov Obaseki opens up on ‘epic political battles’

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has described the challenges he faced before getting a ticket to contest the 2020 governorship election in the state as “epic political battles”.

In a statement on Friday, the governor commended members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for electing him as their flagbearer in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

According to him, it took the “relentless support” of leaders and members of PDP for him to survive the “battle”.

“This victory is our collective victory and I urge our people to remain vigilant as we kick-start our campaigns for the main election. I appeal to you to remain steadfast in your convictions to enable us to win the war ahead just as we have won several battles together,” he said.

“My dear people of Edo State, leaders and members of our great party, the PDP, I thank you all for your support and for electing me as the flagbearer of our party in the September governorship election.

“How could I have survived the epic political battles that I was dragged and forced into, in the last one year, without you, my people, solidly behind me? I thank my party delegates, who stood all through the day and night, to vote me as the party’s candidate.

“I salute leaders of the party who set aside their ambitions in the interest of party unity and the progress of our state.

“I thank every Edo man, woman, our resilient youth, home and abroad for making the fight for my emergence, their own. You invested your resources and raised your voices to support my aspiration even in the face of threats and intimidation.”

Obaseki had on Thursday emerged the candidate of the PDP in the 2020 governorship election, polling 1,952 votes to win the party’s primary election.

