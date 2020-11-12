Gov Obaseki hits Eagles camp

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Wednesday watched the Super Eagles training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Gov Obaseki was accompanied by his deputy, Philip Shaibu and some top government officials.

He had a brief chat with Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr before the start of the training session.

The sports loving governor is expected to storm the ground again on Friday when the Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone – who arrived in Benin earlier in the day.

Nigeria leads group L with a maximum six points from two games and could seal the AFCON ticket after the double header against the Leone Stars.

