Gov Obaseki denies plan to shutdown Edo

The Edo state government has said that there is no plan to shut down schools and places of worship in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

State Governor Obaseki made this known when he received religious leaders from the state in his office on Friday March 20th.

According to him, there is no need for anyone in the state to panic as his government has taken appropriate measures to prevent the importation of the virus into the state.

He, however, added that his government has put up measures to deal with the spread of the virus if it eventually finds its way to the state.

‘‘There is no plan to shut down places of worship except it becomes absolutely necessary. However, we would want to appeal that for the sake of your congregation, we should look at how to keep people from being too close from one another. It is possible to place visual services” he said

This comes as a number of state governments have banned social gatherings as part of efforts to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.