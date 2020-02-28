Gov Matawalle will join APC soon – Yerima

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, will “most likely” defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon, according to a former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Sani Yarima, Daily Trust writes.

When asked if there was any plan by Matawalle, who became governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to decamp to APC, Yarima said: “Most likely, yes.”

Between 1999 and 2003, Matawalle served as Zamfara State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Commissioner for Environment, Rural Development and then Commissioner for Youth and Sports. All under Yarima as the governor of the state.

“You will not be surprised if he moves,” he added.

“Yes, we are working and we are talking. Every politician tries to get more people to their party especially governors. If I can have governors with me, the party will be better off.”

When asked if he was sure about the governor’s plan to decamp, Yarima said “I think we have gone very far [with the process of his decamping], adding that he will decamp “very soon.”

Despite this assurance from Yarima, APC foot soldiers in the state are currently decamping to the governor’s party.

But the three-term senator said: “This is politics. You would not understand what is happening. He will not just move in and not know who is with him. But now, if they move and he moves with them, they are his foot soldiers.

“Every politician wants to be sure that this man or this politician is with him or her.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to governor Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa said people are just speculating about the possible defection of his boss to APC but there is no plan to such effect.

“I can tell you that there is nothing like defecting to APC by his Excellency, governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

“He is busy attending to serious administrative issues. This is just a distraction” “And we should understand that we cannot stop people from expressing their opinion. Even if there is anything like that, it will be made public, but governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle hasn’t expressed any interest to decamp to APC,” Bappa added.