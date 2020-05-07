Gov Matawalle appoints new Emir for Kaura-Namoda

Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed, a retired Nigerian Army Major, has been appointed as the new Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara State.

This was disclosed Wednesday in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, saying the appointment follows a recommendation from the Kaura Namoda Traditional Council as enshrined in the selection procedure.

The new Emir succeeds Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Asha who passed away three days ago following a brief illness.

Until his appointment, the 40-year-old Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed was a serving Major in the Nigerian Army.

The statement said Governor Matawalle prayed for the repose of the soul of the late emir and wished the new Emir a successful reign.

