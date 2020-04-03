Gov Makinde launches Oyo COVID-19 support fund

The Oyo State government, in its bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, has set up a fund to help curtail the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shortly after the setting up of the fund, it has received major boosts as well-meaning individuals from within and outside the state joined the fight against the virus through financial donations.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, said that the government believes that the setting up of the accounts would allow members of the public interested in supporting the efforts of the Oyo State Government to readily make donations.

The banks, according to information published on the Oyo State official website, oyostate.gov.ng, gave the names of the participating banks as including First Bank: 2035265034; UBA: 102748677 and Unity Bank: 0046196464.

According to the statement, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, gave the nod for the operation of the accounts, which will remain the only avenue by which financial contributions can be made to the state.

The statement also indicated that those seeking to support the state with material donations could make further enquiries by calling 07055522222 and 09041474990.

Reports indicated that with the opening of the accounts, a number of well-meaning individuals have started making contributions.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Lateef Fagbemi, and the chairman of the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi, who kick-started the donations gave N10 million and N5 million respectively.