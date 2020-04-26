Gov Makinde eases lockdown, orders senior civil servants back to work

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has announced a relaxation of the lockdown in the state occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor also directed state civil and public servants on grade level 13 and above to resume at their respective duty posts on Monday, April 27.

Briefing newsmen Saturday on the outcome of the State COVID-19 Task Force meeting, Makinde said that certain guidelines would be put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, at the secretariat.

According to him, there will be one gate to serve as entrance and exit at the secretariat while all meetings would be held online and that no visitor would be allowed into the secretariat except absolutely necessary.

“Hand washing facilities will be located at every strategic location within the secretariat, also 100ml sanitiser and facemask will be given to each officer.

“But no canteen within the secretariat will be allowed to reopened now, so officers are encouraged to bring their own food to office for launch,” he stated.

Makinde also announced relaxation of the existing curfew in the state from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. – saying this was to accommodate farmers in the current planting season.

The governor said COVID-19 Compliance Guidelines would be provided for markets including hand washing and wearing of face ahead of a possible reopening.

He said that 90,000 households identified as the poorest of the poor would get relief supplies, adding that 30,000 targetted vulnerable households would benefit from the palliatives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

