Gov Makinde commissions Oyo Family Court to curtail gender-based violence

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has commissioned the Family Court at the Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan, the state capital, with a promise to curtail gender-based violence in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that the Family Court was commissioned to deal with matters relating to Child Rights, marital issues and other related matters in the state.

The governor said that the commissioning of the court was aimed at strengthening the laws around the Child Rights Acts, 2003 in the state, and called on the people to contact the Oyo Ministry of Women Affairs’ Rapid Response Team (OYOMWA-RRT) if any child’s right is violated in the state.

He said: “I will, therefore, want to use this opportunity to call on the good people of Oyo State to not hesitate to contact the Oyo Ministry of Women Affairs Rapid Response Team (OYOMWA-RRT) should they see any child’s rights being violated.

“Violation of a child’s rights will include all sorts of physical and emotional abuse. I can assure you that they will be swift in their response and they will make sure that the rights of that child are protected.

“Also, all other issues that directly impact the family and the child will be resolved in this court. So, I look forward to continued cordial relationship with all arms of government for the overall benefit of the people of Oyo State. I therefore declare this Family Court open”.

Governor Makinde said he looks forward to continued cordial relationship with all arms of government in the interest of the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Honourable Justice Muntar Abimbola, said that the court will protect the child’s rights and afford the children opportunity to seek for enforcements of their fundamental human rights as recognized by the constitution.

He appreciated Governor Makinde for paying full outstanding pensions and gratuities of all retired Judges since 2013, noting that the governor also promised to pay retired workers their outstanding payment since 1999.

The Chief Judge hinted that the new Family Court is headed by Hon. Justice A.F.K. Adeeyo while the magistrates that will be working there will be Mr. S.H Adebisi and Mrs. Sumbo Adetuyibi, adding that the court will commence sitting on Monday, July 13, 2020.

