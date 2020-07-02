Gov Lalong self-isolates as commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State and other members of the state executive council have gone into self-isolation after Abe Aku, commissioner for commerce and industry, tested positive for COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement Wednesday by Dan Manjang, the commissioner for information and communication.

According to him, Lalong also ordered members of the council to get tested for COVID-19.

“Based on the Governor’s directive specimens of the Commissioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 Laboratory at The National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom for testing,” Manjang said.

“During the period and pending the outcome of the results, members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate.

“This action is to not only prevent the possible spread of the disease but also show leadership by example.”

The commissioner added that Lalong and his family members had earlier tested negative for the virus, and urged people in the state to submit their samples for testing as this “will reveal the rate of infection and facilitate treatment to save lives”.

