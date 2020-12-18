Gov Lalong self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Gov Lalong self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, in Jos, the state capital on Thursday.

Macham said, “The test result indicated that Governor Lalong’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.

“Consequently, the Governor who is asymptomatic has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.

“As a result, the Governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment”, he declared.

He added that, “All State matters requiring the Governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.

The Governor urged all citizens of the State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures especially during the festive period by avoiding “large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures”.

,

Related Posts

‘Armed Forces know their job’ – Buhari reacts to release of Abducted Katsina students

December 18, 2020

‘Hold kidnappers of Katsina schoolboys accountable’ – US tells Nigerian Govt

December 18, 2020
Macron

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

December 18, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply