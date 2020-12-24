Gov Lalong recovers from Covid-19

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19) after testing negative for the disease.

Dr Makut Macham the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor said this in a statement on Thursday in Jos.

Gov Lalong had gone into isolation on Dec. 17 after testing positive to the dreaded virus.

“One week after the governor tested positive to the virus, he is now free of the disease after his latest test result came out negative.

“The governor’s negative status was communicated to him on Wednesday night.

“Lalong, who has been in isolation since Dec.17 appreciated God for the speedy recovery and thanked the people of the state, his friends and associates all over the country for praying for him,” Macham said.

He quoted the governor as advising residents to observe safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of disease.

“Having contracted the virus and undergone treatment myself, I wish to reiterate that COVID-19 is not a death sentence as early detection helps to address it and reduce chances of death.

“We should not stigmatise against anyone who tests positive or is suspected of having the disease.

“Rather, such people should serve as motivation for others to voluntarily test in order to improve the safety of all,” Lalong said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

