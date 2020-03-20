Gov Ishaku ends 3-month hiatus, bans handshake in Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba Governor, on Thursday returned to Taraba after spending 87 days away from the State.

While addressing journalists at the Danbaba Suntai Airport, the governor announced a ban on handshakes in the State in the meantime to check the spread of Coronavirus.

He enjoined the people of the State to promote personal hygiene and practice hand washing using soap and sanitizers to check the spread of the dreaded virus.

“For now, people should avoid hand shakes and imbibe the culture of personal hygiene as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

“We don’t have test kits available here and we must prioritise personal hygiene to avoid the virus.

“People should avoid travelling to places where cases of the virus has been confirmed. Business transactions and conversations with people in such places can be done online,”he said.

Ishaku told journalists during the interview that he was involved in a domestic accident and that he underwent surgery during his long stay away from the State.

According to him, he was yet to fully recover from the accident, adding that he was following his doctors advise while he recuperates.

He thanked the people of the State for keeping faith with him while he was away, noting that “contrary to media reports in some quarters governance in Taraba did not suffer while I was away.

“Road projects are going on and the act of governance generally is going on smoothly,” he said.