Gov Ikpeazu, security agencies in crucial meeting

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State is in a crucial meeting with heads of security agencies in the state.

The meeting is holding at the Governor’s Lodge located off Aba-Owerri road, Aba, the commercial nerve of the state, TheNation reports.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, in a statement Tuesday morning said the meeting followed an intelligence report on suspicious movement of strange persons and plots by some group of persons to breach public peace.

The statement reads: “Abia State Government has received intelligence reports on suspicious movements of strange persons and plots to incite the populace in Abia with the aim of destabilizing the polity.

“Law enforcement agencies in the state have been placed on red alert and ordered to apprehend any person or group involved in such dastardly plot.

“We wish to specifically warn market leaders to be wary of suspicious movements within and around markets in the state.

“Times are tough already due to the Coronavirus pandemic and we will not welcome any attempt to create scenarios that can precipitate more economic hardship on our people.

“Service commanders in the state are to meet the Executive Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, for briefing…”

More to follow…

