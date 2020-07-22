Gov Ikpeazu resumes work after recovering from COVID-19

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is set to resume at the Government House in Umuahia today, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to The Nation quoting a source close to the Abia first family, Ikpeazu, his wife, Deaconess Nkechi, and few aides earlier attended an evening church service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) Umuobikwa, Obingwa, the country home of the Governor ahead of his planned resumption of work.

Gov Ikpeazu tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8, 2020 and had been in isolation in Abuja, where he received treatment for the dreaded virus.

