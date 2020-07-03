Gov Ikpeazu plays table-tennis after beating Coronavirus [Video]

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State appears to have recovered from the coronavirus infection which has put him out of the public eye for about a month.

The Governor has been receiving treatment for coronavirus since he was flown out of Abia for Abuja last month.

Ikpeazu, who handed over to his deputy before proceeding for treatment in a private facility in the nation’s capital, has not seen in public for weeks.

However, in a video clip making the round, the governor seems to have substantially recovered from the sickness to the extent that he can now engage in strenuous exercises.

Credited to Erondu Uchenna Erondu Jnr, the video clip came with the caption, “Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, engages Dr Godfrey Achilihu, MD, in a table tennis game today Thursday 2nd July, 2020.”

See a clip of the governor sweating it out below.

Ikpeazu’s recovery follows the case of Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) who were treated for the disease and returned to work.

Governors Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State are the latest to contract the disease.

Both governors have since gone into isolation in line with government protocols.

