Gov Ganduje orders reopening of viewing centres

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has ordered the reopening of football viewing centres across the state.

This comes as Nigeria twice broke its record of the highest daily toll of new COVID-19 cases in the country with 681 new confirmed cases. Kano has 1,048 confirmed cases.

Ganduje gave the order as major leagues across Europe resume following the COVID-19 enforced break.

He announced the decision when the leadership of Soccer Viewing Centres Association, Kano State chapter, paid him a courtesy call at his office, on Friday. The association urged the governor to ease the lockdown order for the Centres.

The governor, who granted the request, also donated Forty Thousand (40,000) face masks for distribution at viewing centres in the state.

“It is in line with our decision to see that our economy bounces back, through reinvigorating commercial and other business activities in the state, that I have directed all viewing centres to be re-opened from today,” the governor was quoted in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

He urged them that as they gather youth in their viewing centres, they must make sure that they use it as a platform to create awareness among them on ways to help tame the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the association, Sharu Rabi’u Ahlan commended governor Ganduje’s effort in curtailing the spread of the virus in the state.

