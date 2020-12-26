Gov Ganduje mourns the passing of Kwankwaso

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has mourned the death of Musa Saleh Kwankwaso, the father of former Kano governor, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The senior Kwankwaso passed away in the early hours of Friday at the age of 93.

In a statement released by the commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, Ganduje described the late patriarch as an exemplary traditional ruler.

“The late Makama, who personified dignity and finesses, is a devout Muslim.

“He left us great lessons as a very strong symbol of godliness, tolerance, justice, honesty and service to our dear state.”

The governor stated that Alhaji Kwankwaso was not only loyal to the people of his immediate domain, but to Kano, Nigeria and humanity at large.

He prayed for the Almighty Allah to receive the soul of the departed and comfort the grieving family.

